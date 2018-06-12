University of Bristol previews 5G for the UK public

How do you convince a sceptical public that 5G is more than just an over-hyped speed-bump for their smartphones? The answer may well be to invite them to see and judge for themselves. The University of Bristol, as part of the 5GUK Testbeds and Trials Programme, adopted such an approach with its recent Layered Realities Weekend. Its world-class Smart Internet Lab team took over the central Millennium Square in the city and created a multi-technology radio access network complete with mmWave and fibre backhaul and using spectrum test licenses from BT.