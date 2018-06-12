University of Bristol previews 5G for the UK public
5G Layered Realities, Bristol
How do you convince a sceptical public that 5G is more than just an over-hyped speed-bump for their smartphones? The answer may well be to invite them to see and judge for themselves. The University of Bristol, as part of the 5GUK Testbeds and Trials Programme, adopted such an approach with its recent Layered Realities Weekend. Its world-class Smart Internet Lab team took over the central Millennium Square in the city and created a multi-technology radio access network complete with mmWave and fibre backhaul and using spectrum test licenses from BT.
However, rather than merely focusing on PoCs and computer screens, the University took a rather novel approach. It worked with the city’s Watershed arts group to create a number of “artistic representations” of 5G and its capabilities. These include a VR group dance, an AR-based walking tour, and an interactive light display using a water fountain and real-time avatar projections.
For a more in-depth look at the event, please view TelecomTV's latest edition of our online magazine, Perspectives.
Featuring:
- Professor Dimitra Simeonidou, Director, Smart Internet Lab, University of Bristol
- Neelakandan Manihatty Bojan, University of Bristol
- Aloizio Pereira Da Silva, University of Bristol
- Jukka Petteri Virtanen, Principal Engineer, Nokia
- Robert Piechocki, University of Bristol
- Dimitrios Gkounis, University of Bristol
- Mark Beach, University of Bristol
- Mayur Channegowda, Solutions Architect, Zeetta Networks
Filmed at: Bristol, UK, March 2018
