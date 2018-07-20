UK faces serious 5G deployment challenges

First the US, now the UK; governments on both sides of the Atlantic are being warned that they need to do much more to support the successful introduction of 5G? Industry-led lobbying bluster, or genuine concerns over real obstacles? Parking our usual (and often well-placed) cynicism for a moment and with considerable thought and reflection, TelecomTV thinks it’s the latter. The evolution of telecoms is proceeding hand-in-hand with the widespread growth of government-imposed rules and regulations – not always for the better.

A new report out today commissioned by the Broadband Stakeholders Group (BSG) and authored by research firm Analysys Mason looks at the barriers to 5G deployment from both industry and local authority perspectives in the UK, identifying key challenges faced during the deployment process. The authors say the report aims to assist the UK Government in delivering its ambition to be a 5G leader by identifying and proposing solutions to current and potential barriers to network deployment.

“The Government is rightly ambitious in wanting to ensure that the UK can benefit from being a global leader in the use of 5G,” said Richard Hooper, Chairman of the Broadband Stakeholder Group. “The difficulty lies in how to efficiently deploy the infrastructure that 5G requires and we believe that this report provides a roadmap for how we can do so – removing unnecessary barriers and helping to deliver more investment and ultimately better coverage and capacity for users.”

Hooper and his team write that legal barriers, deployment issues and challenges with stakeholder engagement all have the potential to delay the rollout of 5G. Taken together and against a background of uncertainty regarding the business case for denser 5G networks, these could also ultimately limit the deployment of 5G infrastructure. Currently they act as a significant brake on investment due to additional costs and delays, meaning that telcos will have difficulty committing to roll out, without greater certainty of success.