Turk Telekom's strategy for 5G close to completion

Turk Telekom has 43 million subscribers and, as benefits a former state telco, provides fixed line broadband access (retail and wholesale) and a wide range of mobile wireless services and applications. The operator's 4G LTE network now reaches 89 per cent of the population of what is an immense and often geographically challenging country. Mustafa Ergen explains Turk Telekom's 5G strategy and says that it will be at the very heart of Turkey's converged network. He also explains that open networking is increasingly important to Turk Telekom's network evolution. He says that as the ecosystem expands, with new open-focused vendors appearing on the scene and bringing concomitant increases in the range of products available, expectations of what both existing and new entrant vendors can bring to the party are rising rapidly.

Filmed at 5G World 2018, London, UK