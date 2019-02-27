Technologies at MWC 2: Radio first, transport next

MWC this year showed us signs of the industry looking ahead - beyond the radio towers and onto the physical network running between them and the core. The task is to rearrange the physical network architecture and rethink it to evolve a transport network that eventually converges all services (fixed as well as mobile). This is when the ambitions the industry holds for 5G as more than just another ‘G’ must come into play. The intelligence and agility gifted by the next generation network will enable a 5G beyond faster mobile broadband.

This will be underpinned by an intelligent transport network and enabled by SDN and NFV in the layers above.

The GSMA predicts that by 2025, there will be 1.3 billion 5G users and 1.36 billion 5G mobile devices around the world, with 40% 5G network coverage. And to build 5G networks, transport networks should get prepared in advance. It says 5G networks have three major use cases - bringing 10x higher network bandwidth, 10x more complexity in network operations & maintenance (O&M), and 100x more connections. These are the core challenges that operators will face when building 5G transport networks of the future. So expect to hear more about the transport network from this point on.

Huawei launched its 5G-ready converged transport network solution designed to help build a transport network that supports all services and jump start 5G development. So far, Huawei has won over 40 commercial 5G transport contracts. Read more...

ZTE launches its Light Cloud solution aimed at access-network NFVI deployment. Light Cloud, launched in conjunction with Intel is an NFVI solution that employs lightweight blade servers equipped with Intel Xeon D processors. By turning the device into a lightweight cloud infrastructure, the solution can significantly reduce equipment footprint and construction cost. Read more...