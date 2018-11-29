Spark banned from using Huawei 5G kit as domino effect reaches New Zealand

Huawei suffered a fresh setback this week after New Zealand became the latest country to prohibit operators from using its equipment in their 5G networks.

Incumbent Spark said in a statement on Wednesday that its proposal to use Huawei's products in its 5G RAN has been blocked on national security grounds by Andrew Hampton, director-general of New Zealand's intelligence agency, the Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB).

"While we are disappointed with this decision, we are confident that the decision will not affect our plans to launch Spark's 5G network by 1 July 2020," the operator said.

"Huawei New Zealand has not had any formal notification or contact from the GCSB, but as the director general has noted publicly, this is an ongoing process," said Huawei New Zealand's deputy managing director, Andrew Bowater, in a Reseller News report. "Huawei would welcome the opportunity to actively address any concerns and work together to find a way forward."

It bears repeating at this point that end users might ultimately suffer the consequences of the GCSB's decision.

Huawei and ZTE have a long history of exerting downward price pressure on supply contracts, but with them out of the frame, that leaves a choice of just Ericsson and Nokia. Operators will surely be in a weaker negotiating position with only two tier one vendors to choose from, and they will likely end up paying higher prices. The cost will have to be recouped somehow.

Hampton joins a growing list of spooks who are spooked by the prospect of Communists potentially having the ability to spy on 5G networks and mount cyber attacks against all the devices and systems that will come to rely on them.

In August, Australia effectively blocked Huawei and ZTE from bidding for 5G RAN contracts. The UK has also been growing increasingly uneasy about the prospect of Chinese-made kit finding its way into 5G networks. In November, the government reportedly sent letters to the country's telcos, urging them to think carefully about national security when selecting their 5G suppliers.

It was the US that was the trailblazer in all this. For years, operators haven't been allowed to use any Chinese equipment in their networks, and the government's bid to purge Huawei from it shores has since extended to handsets. In October it emerged that Huawei's latest flagship smartphone, the Mate 20, wouldn't go on sale in the US. Meanwhile, AT&T declined to stock its predecessor, the Mate 10, while Verizon and Best Buy have stopped selling Huawei phones altogether.