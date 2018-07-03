Orange Romania completes 5G FWA trial with Cisco and Samsung

Orange and its vendor partners have published details of its 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) trial in Romania. The trial, which is the first in Europe, was announced back in February and started operations at the beginning of June. The multi-vendor environment was always intended to run for just a month, to demonstrate how 5G can complement existing fibre deployments to deliver high-quality and high-speed bandwidth services.

Speaking at an event yesterday, Yves Martin, CMO of Orange Romania, said they had registered 15 “real” customers in the city of Floresti to test set-up and operation, as well as applications that included gaming, video streaming and remote working. “Some customers tell us it’s even better than fibre, especially in terms of multiple connections,” he said.

Fifteen might not be many, but it was enough for Orange and its partners Cisco and Samsung to sample customer reaction to 5G FWA and to experiment with the network architecture in a reasonably controlled environment.

“This was a test that brings us closer to the future,” said Liudmila Climoc, CEO of Orange Romania (translated), “an opportunity to better understand how the technology performs in real-world use, the challenges that may arise in the implementation of new technologies and the benefits it can bring our residential or business customers.”

Samsung supplied a virtualized RAN, 5G radio access units and multiple indoor and outdoor 5G routers (CPE), plus 5G radio frequency planning services. Cisco supplied its Ultra Gateway Platform with 5G virtual packet core on top of NFV Infrastructure, deployed with Control and User Plane Separation (CUPS) for better throughput and flexibility. It also provided its Meraki Z3 home WiFi routers. Samsung and Cisco have been partnering since 2017 on 5G interoperability tests. A fibre backend connected to the Orange data centre.