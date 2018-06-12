Nokia unveils new 5G design and deployment service, and completes dual connectivity test on LTE core in China

As the 5G community awaits the white smoke from the 3GPP Plenary meeting in La Jolla, signifying the completion of Release 15 (pending a later drop of additional specifications in December), many have gathered in London for the annual 5G World exhibition. Nokia has kicked off proceedings with the announcement of an AI-based 5G design concept and news of a 4G and 5G NR dual connectivity data call in China.

Nokia’s latest additions to its 5G Acceleration Services include a use case-driven “5G Digital Design” concept and a cross-domain architecture and site evolution services to ease the rollout of 5G networks. The vendor believes these services will deliver lower total cost of ownership and speed up time-to-market.

“It's about where to invest first - and how to keep the investments and total cost of ownership under control,” said Sanjay Goel, President, Global Services at Nokia. “Our use case-focused 5G services recognize that operators might initially want to use 5G for different purposes. Leveraging Nokia's artificial intelligence, automation and multivendor expertise can help operators prioritize their investments based on their 5G strategies.”

Nokia’s 5G Digital Design concept that uses the company’s AVA cognitive services platform and machine learning algorithms to simulate the impact of 5G use cases on networks. In the future, it will also use so-called “digital twin” technology to quickly and accurately show the technological and cost impacts of real-world 5G implementation, and provide automated recommendations for action.

Meanwhile, its cross-domain architecture is designed to simplify the complexity of multi-vendor and legacy networks, providing architecture and design solutions tailored to operator-specific 5G use cases. Site evolution services help operators to evolve their 2G-4G networks to 5G quickly and cost-efficiently, leveraging automated project management processes, real-time field collaboration and the future use of augmented reality technologies to assist installation and commissioning procedures.