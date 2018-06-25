Nokia takes a modular view of 5G network evolution
To embed our video on your website copy and paste the code below:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/wQp-IKI6lig?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Jane Rygaard, Head of Mobile Network Marketing, Nokia
The US and China are currently driving demand for 5G radio networks, as the technology moves out of the labs and into field trials, with a lot of focus on how 5G can interact with existing LTE networks for dual connectivity. Much of this activity in the transport network is focused on evolution planning and design, taking care not to over-hype the early benefits of 5G use cases. Next will be the 5G Core to enable standalone operation. Open networking is key for Nokia, with agile, open source and open communities critical for the industry as a whole, as the notion of collaboration replaces the older proprietary way of working. However, some aspects of networking still need to operate in a more closed environment, such as low latency applications. But the open approach is picking up momentum. Nokia is adopting a more modular offering, for both hardware and software, with all components adhering to a reference architecture from Bell Labs that will support future end-to-end networks.
Filmed at 5G World 2018, London, UK
Email Newsletters
Stay up to date with the latest industry developments: sign up to receive TelecomTV's top news and videos plus exclusive subscriber-only content direct to your inbox – including our daily news briefing and weekly wrap.