Nokia takes a modular view of 5G network evolution

The US and China are currently driving demand for 5G radio networks, as the technology moves out of the labs and into field trials, with a lot of focus on how 5G can interact with existing LTE networks for dual connectivity. Much of this activity in the transport network is focused on evolution planning and design, taking care not to over-hype the early benefits of 5G use cases. Next will be the 5G Core to enable standalone operation. Open networking is key for Nokia, with agile, open source and open communities critical for the industry as a whole, as the notion of collaboration replaces the older proprietary way of working. However, some aspects of networking still need to operate in a more closed environment, such as low latency applications. But the open approach is picking up momentum. Nokia is adopting a more modular offering, for both hardware and software, with all components adhering to a reference architecture from Bell Labs that will support future end-to-end networks.

Filmed at 5G World 2018, London, UK