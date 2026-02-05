NGMN unveils 5G simplification framework

The Next Generation Mobile Networks (NGMN) Alliance has published new guidance aimed at helping mobile operators simplify 5G operations to boost savings and promote environmental goals.

The Framework for Network Simplification – An Operator View is a reference point for mobile network operators (MNOs) looking to reduce the cost of network ownership, cut operational complexity and promote more reliable, sustainable networks by simplifying 5G deployments.

NGMN – an alliance of global mobile operators including Deutsche Telekom, Orange and Vodafone – created the guidance to benefit all MNOs, including operators that are deep into their 5G rollouts and those still in the early stages of deployment with primarily LTE-based operations that are preparing 5G non-standalone (NSA) options.

The framework was devised with contributions from Liberty Global, BT, China Mobile, Turkcell, MTN and US Cellular.

“As mobile networks evolve, MNOs face both growing complexity and new opportunities. To minimise operational costs, enhance efficiency and unlock new services over 5G, network simplification must be a core pillar of network evolution strategies – across both architecture and operations,” stated Laurent Leboucher, chairman of the NGMN Alliance board and CTO and EVP of Networks at Orange Group.

“NGMN’s latest guidance provides operators with a clear framework to understand where and how simplification can be achieved, and to assess its targeted benefits against domain-specific goals and constraints, enabling informed deployment choices aligned with individual business and regulatory environments,” he added.

The framework takes a three-step approach. Firstly, it identifies key trends in technology evolution that operators should focus on when simplifying their networks. This includes cloud native, agentic and generative AI, federated network services and the evolution of optical fibre.

The second step involves seeking insight into challenges that MNOs will face in adopting identified enablers for network simplification across the radio, core and transport domains.

Finally, in the third step, NGMN advises MNOs to prioritise adoption of technology enablers and the domains where they will be applied depending on their context and state of network evolution.

“As mobile networks become ever more complex, MNOs need to constantly strive to introduce simplification in how they create, deploy, expose and manage their differentiated service offerings for their customers,” noted Anita Döhler, CEO of the NGMN Alliance.

“By bringing together the insights from leading global operators, we are providing practical guidance to help MNOs navigate technological and organisational changes on the road to simplified, future-ready networks,” she added.

As a follow up to publication of the framework, NGMN said it will adopt the network simplification targets in its cloud-native, network automation and 6G projects.

