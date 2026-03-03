MWC26: BT turns to Ericsson for new 5G SA functions

BARCELONA – #MWC26 – BT Group has expanded its partnership with Ericsson to launch two new 5G standalone (5G SA) functions for enterprise customers across the UK.

The extended agreement builds on the deployment of Ericsson’s dual‑mode 5G core on BT’s network cloud and introduces two new functions: Network Slice Selection Function (NSSF) and the Network Exposure Function (NEF).

NSSF will help BT and its customers to select the optimal slice for each use case based on factors such as time, location, subscription type, network load and application requirements. Ericsson says it can adjust slice assignments in real time, analysing network traffic to reduce congestion in changing conditions.

NEF uses APIs to enable customers, developers and partners to integrate selected network capabilities directly into their applications and workflows. It can also be used to offer additional services, such as quality-of-service controls or device authentication as more APIs are developed through initiatives such as the GSMA’s Open Gateway and Camara.

Greg McCall, BT’s new chief security and networks officer, said: “Our renewed partnership with Ericsson reinforces our ambition to evolve BT’s network into a more flexible and intelligent platform for our customers.

“Capabilities like NSSF and NEF are important building blocks that will allow us to respond to customer needs in new ways as the wider ecosystem matures. This is about putting the right foundations in place today so we can unlock more advanced connectivity opportunities in the future,” he added.

- James Pearce, Contributing Editor, TelecomTV