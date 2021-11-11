For every 5G 'Pacesetter' there are four also-rans a long way down the field, finds Ericsson

In greater detail then, 5G Pacesetters are perceived by 70 per cent of their customers already to be leaders in their field. They are three times more likely to hang on to their customers, with 50 percent more customers expecting to upgrade compared to other CSPs. The result of 5G Pacesetter proactivity and innovation is increased revenues -- threy are twice as likely to grow ARPU by at least one per cent year-on-year compared to other service providers. Furthermore, 75 per cent of 5G Pacesetters monetise 5G through tiers of speed, quality of service, (QoS), fixed mobile convergence and/or inclusive content.

Pacesetter CSPs also provide 5G coverage to 75 per cent of their populations and download speeds of 270 Mbps, while half of the category have already launched 5G fixed wireless access. They are also the most proactive in implementing 5G standalone and multi-access edge computing (MEC) capabilities.

They all share a common commitment to network quality, technology leadership, and service innovation and follow six common strategies for success. These are to achieve cost-efficiency and scale with 5G, to deliver the best smartphone experience with first rate 5G coverage and performance and to extend fixed mobile and convergence plans with 5G. Next comes using 5G to complement and expand fixed broadband footprint, the reimagining of pricing strategy by introducing and upselling premium value tiers, and last, but by no means least, leading with innovative and immersive 5G services.

Other strategies include building extensive coverage, and communicating milestones reached and improving 5G marketing to gain and maintain perception leadership. Also important to attract and retain consumers is extending coverage indoors and improving speed, seeking to offer 5G convergent offerings and – very important this – providing home broadband on 5G.

Jasmeet Singh Sethi, Head of ConsumerLab, Ericsson Research, says: “5G-enabled consumer services can unlock up to US$3.7 trillion in cumulative revenue opportunities for communications service providers by 2030. This report outlines that 5G pacesetters who can demonstrate an ability to adopt new technologies, influence consumer perception and are prepared to invest and focus on 5G service innovation, are already stepping ahead of competitors in the race to new revenue opportunities. By exploring new 5G-enabed opportunities, more CSPs can become 5G pacesetters and grow their revenues at the same rate.”

The generalisations are interesting as far as they go, but what are conspicuous by their absence are the names of the CSPs that fall into each of the Ericsson’s ConsumerLab four categories, That’s what people, comprising the industry and consumers, would really like to know, and it’s what you don’t get from the report. What we do learn is the index for judging membership of each category runs from 1 to 100 points and that of the 73 CSPs covered in the analysis (including the 1 in 5 that are classified as Pacemakers) the top score is 62, which means that even the best still have a lot to do to get to the top of the greasy pole. And as we all know simply by living our daily lives, it is not possible for everyone and all companies to be Pacesetters: If we were, everyone would win every race simultaneously.

The report does namecheck 10 CSPs that are cited as “inspiration,” but get no more mention or any meaningful identification, so we don’t know the category they currently inhabit. The 10 are: Deutsche Telekom; EE/BT Sport; Elisa (of Finland); FET (Taiwan); Singtel; SK Telecom; Swisscom; Telstra; T-Mobile US; and Verizon. Slice and dice them as you will.