For 5G to succeed, it must be promoted as an open platform

TIM argues that it would be wrong to treat 5G as just another new mobile generation, as it is much more than simply a performance boost, with its focus equally on supporting new vertical use cases. Instead, it should be promoted as an open platform to start attracting new ecosystem entrants and customers to provide them with a powerful new method of accessing their users.

TIM is also a strong supporter of cloud native architectures and methodologies, especially as enablers for 5G deployments. Using cloud native, it wants to achieve a total decoupling of hardware from software in its infrastructure, using cloud native as an app-friendly environment where it can start to treat network functions as apps to make it easier and faster to deploy services for new use cases. It will also have the added benefit of further opening the ecosystem to competition and new players.

Filmed at: 5G World, London, June 2019