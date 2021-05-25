Extra Shot: The Evolution of 5G

The tenth edition of Extra Shot focuses on some of the talking points that emerged from the recent DSP Leaders 5G Evolution Summit.

Three special guests, as well as the TelecomTV duo of Guy Daniels and Ray Le Maistre plus industry expert Chris Lewis, delve further into some of the key topics discussed throughout the Summit, including: The potential business impact of 5G core platform deployments; the role of cloud native in 5G strategies; the role of fixed wireless access (FWA) in the 5G services sector and the relationship between 5G and Wi-Fi; and the role of 5G in the private wireless networks sector, where network operators are hoping to play a key role. And as ever, we asked our special guests about their hot drink preferences and added them to our new-look Containerized Beverage Function (CBF) leader board, which has finally received some CI/CD love…

Featuring special guests:

Richard Band, Head of Mobile Core and 5G, Communication Technology Group, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Adam Hotchkiss, Co-founder & Vice President, Customer Solutions and Integrations, Plume

Dr. Patrik Rokyta, VP of Systems Architecture, NetNumber

