Even $3.5bn from T-Mobile won’t alter Nokia’s outlook for the year ahead

So why can’t what is arguably the most innovative of all the “legacy” telecoms vendors generate more sales and better margins? The telcos are crying out for innovation – they are desperately in need of new technology and business models that will significantly change the pricing dynamics of their networks. Heck, they’ve even leaped into the open source software and open hardware market – something that was utterly unthinkable a decade ago.

There are many ideas and suggestions out there as to why Nokia is not doing better – many concern the telco customers and other external factors. But if we focus just on Nokia itself, one of the issues that leaps out is that Nokia – just like its peers – is not marketing the feature innovations that it develops (and with Bell Labs, it has access to some of the smartest brains in the business). Yes, telcos are more than happy to try and bash their legacy vendors down on price with the threat that “we can always go to Huawei” and their ridiculously low pricing. But is this really a low cost game? Do we really want a race to the bottom? We are constantly hearing that telcos are looking for new networking paradigms, but simply can’t find them at their vendor partners.

The answer could well be down to culture. Today’s Nokia is an amalgam of various companies: NSN, Lucent, Alcatel, who in turn are the product of other acquisitions and mergers. Just how deep-set are the old cultures and mentalities; how much internal competition still exists? And in this environment, can the true innovators at the likes of Bell Labs and Nuage shine and show their promise?

Back in the 90s, Nokia was open and honest, happy to be “one of the gang” (who remembers the great open door parties at the early GSM events and old ITU shows?). Then it abruptly changed. Today, the “we know our customers and what they want” attitude still prevails throughout the industry, even though it is simply wrong – legacy vendors aren’t listening to what their telco customers really want – the telcos keep telling us this fact.

One $3.5 billion contract deserves to be celebrated, but it doesn’t change the game – it’s merely keeping the wheels turning. Nokia, and the wider industry, need many more. 5G is not the single solution; we need more innovation and we need it delivered much faster.