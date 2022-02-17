European and South Korean mobile operators dominate in the latest Global Mobile Network Experience awards

The report contains a wealth of detail and here are some of the highlights. In the Video Experience category, T-Mobile and KPN of the Netherlands are Global Winners with statistically tied scores of 79.4-79.6 points on a 100-point scale. Their domestic rival, Vodafone Netherlands, came very close but shares third place with three other Dutch operators. Meanwhile Opensignal designates Norway’s three operators, ICE, Telenor and Telia as Global Leaders. Indeed, here the results are dominated by Europe while just two Asia Pacific operators, South Korea’s SK Telecom and Singapore’s StarHub, are deemed worthy of the accolade of Global Leaders.

For the new category of Games Experience, Opensignal analyses how mobile users experience real-time multiplayer mobile gaming on an operator’s network and includes how that experience can be affected by network conditions including latency, packet loss and jitter. It turns out users enjoyed the best experience on South Korea’s LG U+ network and also on and SK Telecom’s assets. The two operators are declared to be Global Winners with identical scores of 88.4 points out of a possible 100. KT came third with 86.6 points. These scores are very significantly higher than the global average for Games Experience of 59.3 points, which is classified by Opensignal as ‘poor’. Two Dutch operators, T-Mobile and KPN, tied in fourth place. However, the three South Korean operators were the only ones to be in the ‘excellent’ bracket.

Where the Voice App Experience category is concerned, Vodafone of the Czech Republic tied statistically with both LG U+ and SK of South Korea where the quality of over-the-top voice apps such as WhatsApp, WeChat, Skype and Facebook Messenger were analysed and were awarded scores in the 80 to 87 points range, sufficient to rate them as Global Winners. The global average was 76.9 points, is regarded as ‘Acceptable’. ’Good” ratings were achieved by 26 per cent of the operators analysed which took into account that users were generally satisfied with the service they were getting overall but had to put up with quality impairments such as low volume and some voice distortion and reduced intelligibility.

SK Telecom won the award for the best Download Speed Experience, with an average download speed of 143 Mbps. To put things into perspective, that figure is 4.9 times faster than the global average of 29.4 Mbps. The two other South Korean operators did exceptionally well with statistically tied scores of 100 Mbps. It is worth noting that no other mobile operator anywhere on the planet could manage download speeds in excess of 80 Mbps.

On the Upload Speed Experience front, the global laurels went to Denmark’s 3 network with the world’s highest average mobile upload rate of 20.9 Mbps, which is almost two and half times faster than the worldwide average of 8.8 Mbps. No other operator could provider an upload speed ion excess of 20 Mbps, but Swisscom came close with 19 Mbps as did LG U+ and SK Telecom. Denmark’s success is down to 3 boosting its consumer user upload speed by an impressive 62.9 per cent thanks to determined and heavy investment between mid-2020 and mid-2021.

Finally, the Opensignal report shows that South Korea’s LG U+ is the outright Global Winner for 4G Availability with an astonishingly high score of 99.8 per cent, including the growing availability of, and user preference for, 5G services. It is closely followed by au of Japan’s and India’s 4G-only operator, Jio. Higher 4G Availability scores shows that users spent less time on older mobile technology such as 2G and 3G, or without any signal at all. The average global 4G Availability across all operators with a 4G network was 86.5 per cent.

You can see the full set of figures in all their detailed glory on the Opensignal report here.