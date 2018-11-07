Ericsson, Telia keep on truckin' with 5G

Ericsson and Telia have shown off how 5G can enable environmentally-friendly, autonomous road haulage by partnering with Swedish transport company Einride.

The companies are providing connectivity to Einride's 'T-pod', an electric, driverless truck that has already been put into commercial use at logistics firm DB Schenker's facility in Jönköping, Sweden.

While not as easy on the eye as a sleek saloon, trucks are perhaps one of, if not the most important segments of the electric/driverless vehicle sector, given issues with pollution and driver fatigue and so-on.

Despite this, IHS Automotive predicts that in the US – where truckers frequently cover huge distances – sales of autonomous, self-driving trucks are expected to reach just 60,000 by 2035. That's just 15 percent of total big truck sales in the US. In contrast, almost 5 million driverless cars are expected to be hurtling around US roads by then. Worldwide, global sales of driverless cars are expected to reach 21 million by 2035.

Unsurprisingly, Ericsson and Telia argue that 5G will provide the all-important capacity and reliability to take driverless trucking to the next level, but it's worth remembering that autonomous vehicle development already advanced quite a long way before the genesis of 5G. The pressure is on the telecoms industry to demonstrate where 5G truly makes the difference.

