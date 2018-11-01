Ericsson commissions its own 5G NR mobile devices

Getting ready for 5G commercial rollout is no easy task. In the early stages of technology development you could drive around in a panel van crammed full of test and monitoring equipment, then you could progress to briefcase-sized test units, but there comes a time when you really need to use handheld, smartphone-sized devices. And that’s where the problems start; there simply aren’t that many of them.

We are already hearing about delays in securing the necessary fabrication slots to manufacture the necessary components, since the latest flagship smartphones are increasingly relying on the rather tricky 7nm processes that are limited to a handful of fabrication facilities – and which the likes of Apple have pre-booked years in advance. 5G NR mobile devices are expected to require the 7nm chips, which means consumers will probably have to wait until late 2019 for the first devices (that actually resemble today’s smartphones).

However, this doesn’t help mobile service providers. Many have their 5G network play in place, and those targeting early deployments will want commercial services to spin up as soon as possible. So when mass-market devices become available to buy, the networks had better be ready to deliver a first-class service.

Ericsson has decided to focus on mobile hotspots first, rather than hand-held devices, and is buying its own stock of hardware. The network vendor has contracted Wistron NeWeb Corporation (WNC), a major Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) based in Taiwan, to deliver 5G mobile hotspot routers to be used in customer trials from November 2018. The device is based on a Qualcomm Snapdragon X50 5G modem (aren’t they all?) and will be used for mid-band 5G NR non-standalone (NSA) solutions, also supporting high-end LTE CAT-16 access. Ericsson adds that it is “tenaciously” working with key ecosystem partners for network and device Interoperability Development Testing.

The 5G mobile hotspot router has a maximum data rate up to 2.22Gbit/s and can be used in two phases. In phase one, it can be used for interoperability tests with Ericsson’s first-mover customers using pre-commercial hardware and is available from Q4 2018. In phase two, the device has a commercial form factor and will be used for Ericsson’s own general testing alongside customer engagements.

“Having access to 5G devices is crucial for customer trials and interoperability tests,” said Thomas Noren, Head of 5G Commercialisation, Ericsson. “Together with WNC and Qualcomm, Ericsson continues to drive 5G commercial readiness for service providers by significantly improving the testing of 5G NR networks, and facilitating the testing and commercial launch of 5G services in the early phase of 5G introduction.”

But it’s one thing testing mobile hotspots and fixed access 5G deployments with box-sized modems and routers that are designed to stay in one place within a building, but it’s quite another to test the usability of mobile 5G deployments. For this we are really going to need smartphone-sized devices. There are a few out there, namely the Qualcomm mobile test device, and some hints of early production models (such as the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3), but the reality is that most of the early testing will be done by us, the consumers. Such is the way with new technology these days, the early adopters become the beta testers – and pay handsomely for the privilege.

Original press Release:

Ericsson driving real-life customer trials with 5G devices