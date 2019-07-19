Deutsche Telekom sees 5G enriching the user experience

Deutsche Telekom sees 5G as one of the key enablers of bringing the Internet much closer to us all, with more immediate interaction wherever we are and with greater computing capabilities, creating a more immersive experience. Not only in industry verticals, such as assisted manufacturing, healthcare and automotive, but also in the consumer market with entertainment services. If CSPs don't embrace the resulting new ecosystem, if they don't create new services and new monetization ideas, then they will end up only being infrastructure players – and that’s not the future that Deutsche Telekom wants for itself. It sees the future as a blend of the real world and the digital world, and one which will be welcomed by society.

Filmed at: 5G World, London, June 2019