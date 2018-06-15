China completes 5G NR interoperability tests, ready for city trials later this year

Jun 14, 2018

[Beijing, China, June 14, 2018] China Mobile (CMCC), Intel and Huawei announced that the three parties completed 5G interoperability and development testing (IODT) in compliance with the latest 3GPP Release15 Standard frozen in March. This was the first multi-vendor 5G NR IODT with full protocol, full channel, and full procedure finished, which means that 5G network and 5G terminals from different vendors can not only perform functional tests, but also can further implement 5G service tests, support various enhanced Mobile Broadband services such as ultra-high-definition video and VR. This is a key step to end-to-end 5G commercialize system.

The test was conducted at the China Mobile Research Institute. Based on the largest C-band cell bandwidth defined by the 5G NR standard incorporating the latest Massive MIMO multi-antenna and beamforming technology, the test completed by CMCC, Intel and Huawei successfully verified the rationales of the 3GPP 5G NR standard, and realized the interconnection of the NR-compliant terminal and network. With the 64T64R Massive MIMO configuration integrated in the base station test setup and Intel 2T4R terminal, the data transfer rate is expected to reach as high as 1.5Gbps, which can support 8K video, VR services.

The test data rate up to 1.5Gbps

This year, China Mobile plans to carry out 5G trials in several big cities, which can not be achieved without the support of commercial terminals. Huang Yuhong, vice president of China Mobile Research Institute expressed full affirmation of the test progress: "The success of this interoperability test can provide more kinds of terminals for the follow-up China Mobile's 5G scale test, and also providing a large-scale verification of 5G. China Mobile will release the first version of its 5G commercial product requirements this year and launch the first pre-commercial terminals in 2019, which will play an important role in such areas as fixed home access, industry video and smart manufacturing."

"As we work to accelerate 5G commercialization after the finalization of the 3GPP 5G R15 standard, Intel has been actively partnering with leading companies in 5G NR trials,” said Asha Keddy, Vice President and General Manager of Next Generation and Standards at Intel Corporation. “China will be an early leader in 5G, and Intel’s collaboration with China Mobile and Huawei will help accelerate the future of 5G, with end-to-end solutions from the network, to the cloud, to the client.”

Yang Chaobin, president of Huawei 5G product line, said: "3GPP 5G NR based interoperability testing will further promote the commercial process of 5G. Huawei will actively work with operators and industry partners to promote the maturity of China's 5G industry and help operators to obtain 5G business success. "

As the world is gaining its pace to meet the goal of 5G deployment by 2020, CMCC, Intel and Huawei will continue to help the industry prepare for the coming 5G era with further cooperation.