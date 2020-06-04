China is the engine driving 5G globally, says new report

CCS Insight obviously regards the Chinese market as the main engine behind 5G and places great store in the country's potential have a massive global impact – hence the upgrading of its forecast for 5G connections within the PRC for 2020, even though Covid-19 originated there.

The director of CCS Insight's consumer and connectivity research, Kester Mann, commented: "Strong desire from local operators to make up for delays caused by Covid-19 in the first quarter, combined with enthusiastic support from the government, wide availability of more-affordable 5G handsets and the unrelenting ambition of local network equipment and handset manufacturer Huawei, will spur demand."

The Trump administration won't like the sound of that. It will like even less that, as a direct result of the escalating trade war between the US and China, Huawei and other companies are spending huge sums on designing and making their own 5G chips with the intent to make themselves independent of western technology. Simultaneously, the PRC has a plan to deploy 1 million 5G base stations across the country before the end of the year, and that's just the start of the rollout.

On the IoT front, the report reckons there will be 270 million IoT devices connected to 5G networks by 2025, but adoption of the technology across the industrial IoT will not reach the dizzying heights that were forecast before the pandemic struck, not least because whilst the future for telecoms is very bright, other industries will face major problems as they struggle to recover and restructure once the virus is beaten. As the report notes, the industrial IoT "including smart cities will stall as governments and businesses focus on shorter-term priorities," although China, again, will be "a notable exception."

Elsewhere, take-up of 5G remains strong in South Korea – there are now 6 million connections there just a year after the networks went live. Over in Japan the country's three main network operators have all launched 5G services, but considerably later than had been planned and expected. In Europe, 5G networks are now operating, in one form or another, in 17 countries including Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Sweden, all of which launched commercially during their pandemic lockdowns.

The thesis of the CCS Insight report is that the world mobile telecoms sector will make a full recovery to its traditional rude health by 2022. Given that overarching assumption, the paper is overwhelmingly positive, and heaven knows we all need some optimism in our lives in these dark days. However, dotted here and there throughout the paper, like little slices of sour plum in a strawberry soufflé, are some necessary and sobering caveats.

The report points out that global uncertainty resulting from the pandemic means that the forecast "carries significant risk". Potential downsides include: A slower than expected recovery of the mobile market; a prolonged global recession; reluctance of consumers to splash out on new handsets while their existing 3G and 4G devices provide perfectly adequate coverage, services and apps; the post-pandemic restructuring of businesses and businesses practices; and escalations in the trade wars that are exacerbating geopolitical tensions.

Any or all of those factors could come into play, but telecoms is a resilient industry of great inventiveness and huge resources, so we can all hope that it will weather the current storm and sail on through intact, afloat and ready to continue the voyage of discovery.

“First star to the left and straight on till morning…”