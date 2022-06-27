China Broadnet, the People’s Republic of China’s newest telco, “launches 5G services”

Back in June 2019, in the halcyon days just before the world went barking mad, the powerful Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) in Beijing established China Broadcasting Network Co Ltd (CBN) as the fourth official telecoms operator in the People’s Republic of China (PRC). In 2020, it was granted a coveted commercial 5G licence and was able to survey the entire telecoms scene of the Middle Kingdom from a prime viewpoint atop a plump cushion of 101.2bn yuan (CNY) ($15.1bn) of registered capital. The PRC’s three extant incumbent telcos, China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom, also hold 5G licences, but the licence awarded to CBN is in the 700 MHz spectrum band, while the other three operators hold licences in the 2.6GHz and 4.9GHz bands.

Fast forward to 2022 and China’s mobile market now comprises four service providers instead of just three (and keep in mind there was some expectation at 5G licence award time that the MIIT might shrink the number to just two!). In the run up to the launch, CBN created a new enterprise to act as the mobile network operator, in which it holds a 51% stake, with other major shareholders, including State Grid Information & Telecommunication Group, Alibaba Venture Capital Management, Guangdong Radio Television Network, and Beijing All Media and Culture Group, according to China Daily.

That enterprise has been given the name China Broadnet and is now “connected to a 5G signal”.

To help the greenfield operator, CBN has benefited from a partnership with China Mobile, the country’s (and the world’s) largest mobile operator in terms of subscriber numbers (it had 966.6 million mobile connections at the end of May). China Mobile has been parlaying its strength in procurement and network construction and will share its 2.6GHz spectrum slot with CBN; the quid pro quo being that China Mobile gets to share CBN’s 700MHz assets. The agreement is yet more evidence that the 700MHz spectrum, which with its better propagation characteristics has the inherent ability to provide both broader reach outdoors and stronger signals indoors, is now recognised as an important, integral part of the commercial mix of 5G airwaves.

The Chinese telecoms market is immense and a government think tank, the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, forecasts that the PRC will spend 1.2tn CNY ($179bn) on the deployment of 5G infrastructure by 2025. This, the think tank says, will drive more than 3.5tn CNY (US$523bn) of investment across associated upstream and downstream industry chains. And, with Chinese 5G technologies now proscribed in many western countries and equipment from the likes of Huawei and ZTE being ripped out of western networks because of worries that they can compromise national security and defence, the beneficiaries of the 5G boom in China are, of course, Chinese technology companies.

Thanks to the agreement with CBN, China Mobile saves money by sharing the costs of funding 5G network deployment and gets a welcome management fee for running the network on a daily basis plus another fee for allowing CBN to use its 2.6GHz network. So, the partners will be accessing and using both networks and the “wireless networks of 700MHz and 2.6GHz shall adopt the same shared technical solutions.”