BT's aiming at seamless content delivery across mobile and fixed

The winds of change continue to blow through the incumbent UK operator. It's over a year now since wholesale arm Openreach was spun out of the parent organisation to become an independent company in its own right; the slow and difficult integration of mobile service provider EE into BT continues and the telco is about to part company with it's latest CEO who has presided over a long decline in the BT share price. None of this makes the job of BT's CTIO any easier but Howard Watson takes a very positive view of the future. He says "BT is very much focused on delivering converged and differentiated experiences to customers. And right at the heart of that is taking a truly integrated approach to the network." He says that 5G will be at the heart of BT's converged network and that the company has a well-defined strategy for its introduction. He is also enthusiastic about the open networking trend, its positive impact on the network and the expanded choice it provides.

Filmed at 5G World 2018, London, UK