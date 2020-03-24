Bouygues forms another infrastructure JV, this one's for towers

Bouygues Telecom has announced its second infrastructure joint venture in as many months, paving the way for the construction of thousands of cell towers over the coming years. It's another sign that telcos are gradually becoming less attached to their infrastructure.

This time the French operator has reached a deal with US-based Phoenix Tower International, which under the terms of the agreement will build 4,000 towers across France during the next 12 years. Phoenix will control the JV, and own and operate the sites.

"We believe the French market is well positioned for significant wireless growth throughout the country as further 4G and 5G deployments are made over the coming years and we are proud of our participation in these deployments," said Phoenix chief executive Dagan Kasavana, in a statement.

The towers will be located in more sparsely-populated areas and alongside transport routes. Some of the new sites will help Bouygues meet coverage targets established by regulator Arcep under its 'New Deal Mobile' agreement, which requires telcos to extend the reach, and improve the quality, of advanced mobile services across the country.