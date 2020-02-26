Cellnex, Bouygues form JV, will spend €1bn on fibre

Bouygues Telecom and tower operator Cellnex have formed a joint venture that will build a fibre network connecting the French operator's cell sites and edge facilities.

The ultimate objective is to accelerate Bouygues' deployment of high-speed fixed and mobile – and in particular 5G – connectivity throughout France.

The companies expect to spend €1 billion over the next seven years to roll out 31,500 km of fibre. Bouygues Telecom will own 49 percent of the newly-incorporated company; Cellnex will own 51 percent plus hold 100 percent of the economic rights.

The bulk of the funds will come from equity and shareholder loans from Cellnex, as well as bank financing, and cash flow generated by the venture itself.

"The agreement to roll out a genuine fibre ring in France interconnecting various key elements for the fixed and mobile ecosystem ranging from the towers connected to the fibre, the data processing centres distributed in the network, to small cells, represents our commitment to an holistic cooperation model with our key customers to facilitate planning and efficient operation of the telecoms infrastructure," said Cellnex CEO Tobias Martinez.

The joint venture is expected to generate €80 million of EBITDA once the network is up and running. Cellnex said Bouygues Telecom will be the anchor tenant on the new network, and will sign a 30+5 year contract that is expected to account for around 80 percent of the JV's revenue. By the sound of it, other players will be able to use the network too.