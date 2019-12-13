AT&T's low-band 5G launched in 10 US cities - more planned for 2020

AT&T’s muddied 5G strategy has benefited from a little more focus this week with the announcement of AT&T’s promised 5G launches in five cities, plus a bonus extra five, making 10.

These are Birmingham, AL; Indianapolis, IN; Los Angeles, CA; Milwaukee, WI; Pittsburgh, PA; Providence, RI; Rochester, NY; San Diego, CA; San Francisco, CA; and San Jose, CA.

And AT&T has launched a smartphone - the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G - to provide at least one way that some of its customers in some of its cities will be able to tap into the new services.

Next on the cities list for AT&T’s 5G, includes Boston, Mass., Bridgeport, Conn., Buffalo, N.Y., Las Vegas, Louisville, Ky., and New York City. Other ‘markets’ will follow as it claims it’s working toward offering nationwide coverage in the first half of 2020, That seems, on the face of it, a little ambitious given progress so far.

In fact much of what AT&T is calling 5G isn’t at all, it’s enhanced LTE. And even what is being deployed as ‘proper 5G’ is not the sort of superfast, blow your socks off 5G the public (if it’s been paying any attention at all) has been lead to expect, but is either 5G operating in low spectrum bands - so it’s not on steroids but on tranquilizers - or, in a few places, in very high spectrum bands so not able to travel any distance.

No doubt AT&T will come in for criticism over the marketing word-salad it has unleashed on its public throughout the 5G run-up, just characterising everything it has as 5G. But as we’ve pointed out before, properly presented and stripped of the hype, the technology detail and the obfuscation, there’s a perfectly serviceable spectrum and bandwidth roll-out strategy hiding in there which could be turned into a compelling marketing story. Why couldn’t it have done this from the start instead of the phony 5G naming stuff?