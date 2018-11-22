Vodafone trials long-distance UAV tracking, in preparation for the “drone economy”
- EC predicts a €15 billion drone economy by 2050
- Vodafone used LTE radio positioning and self-learning AI system
- Trial showed LTE worked at heights of 120 metres
- Future phases will introduce 5G communications
What is it with the fascination for drones? Will our future peace and tranquility be shattered by squadrons of high-pitched flying toys, spying on the populace or dropping cardboard boxes outside our doors (incidentally, if you missed the final X-Files series then I strongly recommend you try and watch the Black Mirror-like Rm9sbG93ZXJz – yes, that’s the title, for all Base64 hackers out there – and then say you are okay with a drone-filled world).
News arrives this morning (not via drone, I hasten to add) from Vodafone Group announcing that it has completed the first European trial of mobile tracking and control technology for long distance drone flights. The trial was held near Cologne in Germany within a 3km by 1km test area using the 800Mhz band.
The problem with controlling and monitoring drones is that they are too small to be tracked by conventional radar. Case in point, the Mini Talon used (see photo) is about the size of a laptop. Vodafone’s Radio Positioning System (RPS) uses an LTE modem and SIM attached to a drone, enabling a self-learning AI system to calculate the position of the drone. The trial demonstrated that existing LTE networks, which are optimised for ground-based users, could simultaneously be used to monitor drone flights at up to 120 metres above ground level. It confirmed that RPS could be used as a back-up to GPS location (which is apparently easier to disable or spoof than mobile SIM-based technology).
Vodafone says the system will be able to indicate if a drone has veered off an agreed flight path, helping to safeguard aircraft, civilians, sensitive facilities and other drones. The telco also showed that it was possible to identify two drones in close proximity and manage them separately. In future this could be done at mass scale with SIM cards in drones serving a similar function to aircraft transponders.
Drone-deniers can’t blame Vodafone; it’s all the fault of our beloved European Commission. The EC has a vision of enabling safe, long distance drone flights, supporting its belief that a regulated drone services industry could contribute in excess of €15 billion annually to the European economy by 2050, with over 100,000 new jobs created. Hmmm…. Read the study for yourself here.
Rather tellingly, the EC focuses much of its rationale on how drones can be used for good – such as delivering medical supplies and assisting in rescue missions. There’s also the use case of monitoring critical assets, including use by CSPs themselves to check remote cell sites and facilities. But of course, the commercial viability of drones is going to come down to global consumer businesses, and the horrifying prospect of networks of “online retailer” delivery drones. I’m heading to my bunker now.
Vodafone has published an extremely well-detailed white paper for the trial that pretty much covers everything. It is now evaluating two further phases of trials that will test features including geo-fencing, implementation of different authority levels when accessing location information and flight plans, and the tracking of drones with 5G.
“This important trial has shown the capability for mobile networks to help to implement a regulatory framework and enable the creation of a substantial drone services economy in Europe,” said Johan Wibergh, CTO of Vodafone Group. “In addition, we have learned a lot about how Vodafone’s mobile network and technology can support businesses seeking to introduce innovative new drone services.”
Original Press Release:
VODAFONE COMPLETES FIRST EUROPEAN TRIAL OF MOBILE TRACKING AND CONTROL TECHNOLOGY FOR LONG DISTANCE DRONE FLIGHTS
In the first trial of its kind in Europe, Vodafone Group, the world leader in Internet of Things (IoT) services for business, has successfully demonstrated how mobile networks could support the European’s Commission’s vision of safe long distance drone flights.
IoT technologies bring Internet-connected network intelligence to a wide range of devices at work, home and on the move. Regulators will need technology support to ensure drones are constantly monitored when flying ‘beyond visual line of sight’ (BVLOS) and to enforce no fly zones around sensitive buildings (including schools, hospitals, prisons, government buildings and chemical plants).
A study commissioned by the European Union estimates that a regulated drone services industry could contribute in excess of €15 billion annually to the European economy by 2050, with over 100,000 new jobs created.*
European businesses are considering using drones for a broad range of tasks including: the rapid delivery of small, high-value payloads (like medical supplies), the monitoring of critical assets (such as energy pipelines), and rescue missions in hazardous conditions.
Vodafone’s Radio Positioning System (RPS), which was first announced at Mobile World Congress in March 2018, uses a 4G modem and SIM attached to a drone, enabling a self-learning artificial intelligence system to calculate the position of the drone. The system will be able to indicate if a drone has veered off an agreed flight path, helping to safeguard aircraft, civilians, sensitive facilities and other drones.
Representatives of the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the European Commission observed the latest trials of RPS at a Vodafone test facility in Aldenhoven. To perform the trial, Vodafone secured an exemption under the German Regulation for the Operation of Unmanned Aircraft**, which entered into force in April 2017. Permission to fly was granted by the applicable regional aviation authority.
The trial demonstrated that existing 4G networks, which are optimised for ground-based users, could simultaneously be used to monitor drone flights at up to 120 metres above ground level. This confirmed that RPS could be used as a back-up to GPS location, which is easier to disable or spoof than mobile technology supported by secure SIM cards. Conventional radar does not work with small devices like drones.
For the first time Vodafone also showed that it was possible to identify two drones in close proximity and manage them separately. In future this could be done at mass scale with SIM cards in drones serving a similar function to aircraft transponders.
The 4G mobile network also supported a live video stream (1080p) and image transfer at an average download speed of more than 9 megabits per second, which will support several commercial use cases.
Vodafone Group Chief Technology Officer, Johan Wibergh, said: “This important trial has shown the capability for mobile networks to help to implement a regulatory framework and enable the creation of a substantial drone services economy in Europe. In addition, we have learned a lot about how Vodafone’s mobile network and technology can support businesses seeking to introduce innovative new drone services.”
Yves Morier, Principal Advisor to the Flight Standards Director, EASA, said: “Operator trials such as this one are helpful in developing the regulatory framework that will enable beyond line of sight drone flights in Europe and the creation of a valuable new area of economic activity.”
The full results of Vodafone’s first trial are published here: https://www.vodafone.com/content/dam/vodafone-images/media/Downloads/Vodafone_BVLOS_drone_trial_report.pdf
Vodafone is currently scoping out two further phases of trials which will test features including geo-fencing (the ability to block drones from entering no-fly zones), implementation of different authority levels when accessing location information and flight plans and the tracking of drones with 5G.
Vodafone will also undertake drone demonstrations as part of the Single European Sky Air Traffic Management Research (SESAR) Joint Undertaking within the framework the EU’s Connecting Europe Facility programme. The demos aim to illustrate that Europe is on course with its implementation of U-space, an initiative that aims to ensure safe and secure drone traffic management.
*SESAR, 2106, European Drones Outlook Study “Unlocking the value for Europe” available at: https://tinyurl.com/j579ljn
** Verordnung zur Regelung des Betriebs von unbemannten Fluggeräten
