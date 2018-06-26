Vodafone and Telefónica lead the quest for OpenRAN solutions

Which vendors are driving innovation through open networking in the RAN market? That’s the question being asked by Vodafone and Telefónica today, as the two telcos push for the advancement of RAN build and deployments based on open architectures. Whilst we are now seeing many open networking initiatives and developments elsewhere in the telecoms ecosystem, the radio access network has by and large been off limits.

Thanks to the progressive work being undertaken by the Telecom Infra Project (TIP), this is about to change. At its annual summit last year (view TelecomTV’s exclusive video coverage and “Ultimate Guide” here), TIP launched the OpenRAN Project Group to bring a more flexible approach to RAN equipment design and deployment. Now, Vodafone and Telefónica are each issuing a Request For Information (RFI) to better understand and explore the existing market opportunities for technologies based on OpenRAN principles.

The TIP OpenRAN project group has been pursuing the development of fully programmable RAN solutions based on General Purpose Processing Platforms (GPPP) and disaggregated software. In parallel, it has also been working to define GPPP-based RAN specifications and test new network tools to ensure potential OpenRAN solutions meet its own internal key performance indicators.

TIP – whose membership includes many global and influential telcos and, of course, Facebook –believes that building RAN equipment with open architectures can lead to innovative technologies and new network efficiencies, making it possible to further extend network coverage and to upgrade existing networks.

Vodafone and Telefónica will make the technical specifications from their respective RFIs available to the OpenRAN project group, and announce the results and a shortlist of potential vendors at the next TIP Summit this October.