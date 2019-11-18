Nokia teams with Hitachi to support Japanese corporates with ‘Local 5G’

Nokia has just announced that it’s collaborating with Hitachi Kokusai Electric on local 5G and private wireless LTE solutions for industrial and government customers. Just in time for new spectrum earmarked for ‘local’ 5G, which will be released in Japan at the end of 2019 for enterprise use.

The Nokia component - Nokia Digital Automation Cloud platform - will be used to support applications such as video analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and IoT, as well as drones, group communication, and AR/VR. It will also enable autonomous transport vehicles, such as trucks, trains, forklifts and straddle carriers, to increase productivity at factories, utilities, airports and ports, claims Nokia.

The Japanese government is releasing 5G spectrum designated for individual companies and local governments designed to enable enterprises, regional authorities and other organizations in Japan to deploy the next-generation of industrial-strength wireless connectivity based on LTE and 5G technologies to create local private, reliable networks.

The move shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. Nokia has long made it known that it expected very little upside from carriers on 5G infrastructure and so it has proven. Below is a graphic it offered way back in 2016 when Nokia’s Samih Elhage explained how the company was expecting a lot of attractive ‘adjacencies’. Carrier spend, on the other hand, it expected to stay relatively flat well into the 5G spending period. (see - Nokia Mobile Networks looks for attractive adjacencies).