Private LTE on the rise as Nokia bags BMW deal

Private LTE networks are continuing their rise, underscored this week by Nokia and China Unicom announcing a deal with BMW.

The German car maker is building a new factory in Shenyang, modestly-named BMW Brilliance Automotive. To help the facility live up to its lofty title, Nokia has been chosen to deploy a private LTE network, which will support run-of-the-mill communications between workers, but also some of the more futuristic services, including M2M communication between industrial robots.

The deal comes hot on the heels of Nokia's announcement in mid-October that it was deploying the same kit at its Chennai factory in India, using BSNL's LTE network for the underlying connectivity.

While private LTE networks are nothing new, their commercial deployment seems to be gathering pace, as demand from public safety agencies is now being augmented by demand from the enterprise sector.

According to Global Market Insights, the global private LTE market is expected to be worth $27 billion by 2024. North America is expected to account for 40 percent of that sum, but if Nokia keeps it up, Asia-Pacific looks likely to claim its fair share of the spoils too.

Full press release below: