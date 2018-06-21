Intel and Huawei test beamforming chipsets for LTE-Advanced with 8x8 MIMO

LTE-Advanced and Pro are set to play significant roles in not only bridging the gap to commercial 5G but also in boosting the capabilities of legacy LTE networks to bring service levels closer to those offered by the next generation of cellular. The main rationale for LTE-Advanced – which was first standardised by 3GPP back in 2013 in Release 10 – was to create higher capacity for LTE networks. How can a telco increase the network peak data rates to up to 3Gbit/s downlink, create higher spectral efficiency and also increase the number of simultaneously active subscribers? The answer was, in the main, through the use of Carrier Aggregation and better use of multi-antenna techniques, such as MIMO and beam steering.

Great strides have already been made with LTE carrier aggregation, where adding together radio channels results in greater throughput, but at the cost of using more spectrum. MIMO, Massive MIMO and multiple antenna techniques have also undergone testing, although the industry is still very much in the early days of this technology. MIMO works well when the signal to noise ratio is high, but where a lower quality radio channel is concerned other multi-antenna techniques could work better. Which brings us to LTE Transmission Modes. Various modes have been specified by 3GPP, each working to adjust the multiple antenna transmission scheme according to a given radio environment.

This week, Intel and Huawei have announced that they have jointly tested Transmission Mode 9 (TM9) with a 8T8R (eight transmitting, eight receiving) active antenna units (AAUs) and commercial user equipment (UE) powered by Intel’s XMM7480 and XMM7560 LTE modem chipsets. The end-to-end field trial in Xi'an, China, showed that the single-user perceived data rate was 20 per cent higher than that achieved in TM4 mode and the capacity in heavy-load cells was 1.65 times greater than that of traditional 2T2R LTE cells. TM4 features close-loop spatial multiplexing and is the most commonly used MIMO transmission mode today.

Unlike TM4 UEs, TM9 devices can accurately identify device-specific reference signals, allowing an eNodeB cell to direct beams towards devices more precisely. Huawei and Intel say the successful test demonstrates that TM9-capable UEs are ready for large-scale commercial use, which is expected to happen on multiple LTE networks later this year.

“Multiple-antenna technology is a major trend for the continuous evolution of FDD technologies,” said Chen Chuanfei, VP of the LTE Product Line at Huawei. “TM9 is the key element and fundamental cornerstone to maximize multiple-antenna performance.”

Great Industry Leap - Intel and Huawei Jointly Complete a TM9 Field Test Based on Commercial UEs