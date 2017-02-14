$ponsored data - is this a revival or a final $plutter?

Perhaps market forces have caught up with ‘sponsored data’ in the US. Just as the new FCC chairman, Ajit Pai, took his trusty weed-wacker to his predecessor, Tom Wheeler’s, investigation into the impact of sponsored data in the net neutrality context, Verizon announced that it was changing tack and reversing its bandwidth caps policy by offering an unlimited tariff.

The resulting ‘Verizon Unlimited’ plan must reduce Verizon's room for manoeuvre in what looks like being a non-neutral environment in North America as the new FCC and the Republicans in Congress gear up to undo Obama and Wheeler’s hard-fought net neutrality protections - removing the close inspection of sponsored data by the FCC was part of that.

In that context, the 180 degree policy reversal by Verizon is just a bit embarrassing - until this week Verizon hammered home that ‘Unlimited’ was anathema. Now that the FCC is signalling that big net neutrality policy changes are in the offing, it seems a bit weird to forgo the advantages of bandwidth caps just at the point where you might really be able to use them without getting regulatory push-back.