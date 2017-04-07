ETSI completes work on Licensed Shared Access

Licensed Shared Access specifications for the 2,300 – 2,400MHz band

Enabling spectrum sharing and improved QoS

Exclusive video interview with group chairman Markus Mueck

The ETSI Technical Committee for Reconfigurable Radio Systems (TC RRS) announced this week that it has completed work on the specification for the support of Licensed Shared Access (LSA). This provides a means to enable spectrum sharing coordination between LSA licensees and existing spectrum licensees whilst ensuring Quality of Service. The specification addresses protocols for the operation of LSA in the 2,300 MHz – 2,400MHz band, although future extensions to other bands may be considered, depending on regulatory requirements.

“ETSI’s LSA activities are a perfect example of the efficient interaction between the European Commission, CEPT and ETSI,” said Markus Mueck, chairman of ETSI TC RRS. “The regulation and standards challenges were efficiently addressed, leading to a ready-to-use package for LSA technology in Europe. Furthermore, ETSI’s specifications have substantially influenced related activities in other regions, such as the FCC’s Report and Order on the Citizens Broadband Radio Service in the 3,550-3,700MHz band. LSA-based spectrum sharing is expected to be a key element in the tool box of regulatory administrations in order to address future 5G spectrum needs.”

Filmed at: ETSI 5G Network Infrastructure Summit, Nice, 6 April 2017