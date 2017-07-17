Unmaking a Vertu - of necessity

Manufacturer of over-priced bling phones goes bankrupt

"It's the Age of Austerity so let's sell jewel-encrusted handsets." Great idea

Company had changed hands three times since 2012

£128 million in debt but creditors offered just £1.9 million - with the inevitable result

Vertu's USP and brand value (if you can call them that) was as a purveyor "of the finest luxury mobile communications instruments handmade by our craftsmen in England using the most exquisite materials and cutting edge technology" and other such fatuous, over-egged trumpery.

Vertu's handsets were certainly well made (although they unfortunately featured hand-stitched snakeskin and ostrich leather covers in various bilious shades) and they might have been assembled using cutting edge technology but the phone's innards were decidedly dated. They encapsulated outmoded Android technology and processors based on specifications for massed produced handsets of yesteryear.

However, marketed to people with considerably more money than sense, technology was secondary to them being reassuringly, indeed, ludicrously expensive and thus unattainable by the hoi polloi. Prices for Vertu's Signature suit of handsets ranged from a starting price of £11,100 through to £39,100 for one model "featuring pure jet red gold", whatever that is.

The Signature range was introduced in 2003 with a keypad loaded with 5 carats of ruby bearings but the last model the company introduced was the Signature Touch in 2015. Vertu also made "limited edition" handsets for the likes of Bentley and Ferrari. Individual clients could have their handsets loaded with their own exquisite choice of customised bling and ownership of a Vertu handset came with "lifetime access to "a 24-hour concierge". In reality that lifetime has turned out to be remarkably short. No concierges are answering Vertu phones today leaving their devastated owners to source their own hair dye, shoe lifts and escorts.

Not for nothing have Vertu handsets been called "tasteless trash" by Wired magazine and "technologically modest" by the traditionally understated Financial Times.

Vertu has not filed a financial statement since 2014, when it posted a £53 million loss on sale of £110 million. The company claimed to have sold 450,000 of its handsets around the world at an average price of US $9,000 each.