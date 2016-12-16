Smart City data sharing and monetisation under the spotlight

Smart city data exchanges now a thing

Key will be mixing in private data with public open data

Revenue opportunity for local and city government?

Gartner reckons there’s an important shift under way around smart city data sharing. Local authorities and government CIOs, it claims, are increasingly willing to experiment with smart city and open data initiatives and Gartner suggests that this will result in city governments - and by extension those CIOs - playing an important, revenue-generating role for cities by acting in the longer term as civic information brokers.

They will provide a framework within which citizens could offer up their own private information to bolster the usefulness of open city data. In return the citizens would naturally receive benefits: data access being the obvious one at present (although as the smart city looks increasingly likely to provide data access as a universal amenity, that tradeable ‘benefit’ looks a bit shaky long-term).

Gartner suggests that, as things stand, half the citizens in large (million plus) cities will be sharing their personal data with these smart city programmes by 2019.

"As citizens increasingly use personal technology and social networks to organize their lives, governments and businesses are growing their investments in technology infrastructure and governance," says Anthony Mullen, research director at Gartner. "This creates open platforms that enable citizens, communities and businesses to innovate and collaborate, and ultimately provide useful solutions that address civic needs."

I’m sure Gartner is right and it highlights the almost perennial problem - how should private data and its terms and conditions of exchange be valued and regulated? The danger is that private info and smart city data cleverly combined will be flogged off to those who would use it to spam us to death (or in other ways bolster their revenues and diminish ours as consumers).