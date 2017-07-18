HTC smartphones start showing ads. A glitch or something more sinister?

​Ads arrive without warning or permission

Smartphones don't come cheap, indeed many don't just cost an arm and a leg but also the toes on your remaining foot and the fingers on the only hand on the only arm you've got left. In the UK, where, since last year's referendum vote to leave the EU, the value of the pound has slumped, the cost of smartphones, always more expensive than in the US and some other parts of the world anyway, has risen to almost unsustainable levels.

For example, the 'cheapest' of Apple's iPhone 7 range, the 32GB model starts, (yes, starts), at £719. The 128GB model is £819 and the 256GB slab comes in at £919 - and it is perfectly possible to push this up to well over a grand!! For a mobile phone. For goodness sake. You could impress your work colleagues and buy 500 lattes for that at almost any coffee shop anywhere in the City of London. And you'd still be being ripped off.

And then there's HTC of Taiwan. The company is getting a lot of coverage today in the world's media, but not for the right reasons. When buying a smartphone, some customers will volunteer to receive advertising on their handsets in return for a lower price, a perceivably better bundle or free apps. That's their choice. However, those that decline such blandishments and pay several hundred pounds, dollars or euros for a smartphone are surely entitled not to be bombarded with banner ads that are delivered directly and without warning to their touch screen keypads - but that is exactly what is happening to owners of some HTC handsets and it's causing ructions.

The manufacturer uses the "TouchPal Keyboard for HTC" as its default display on most of its handsets (such as the HTC 10 and HTC U 11) and with HTC having recently uploaded an 'updated' version of the keyboard to its handsets, users are now seeing ads every time they type a new word.

It's appalling and sinister and users are justifiably very angry indeed. We may have got used to being peppered with ads when browsing the web but to be forced to see advertising on your own smartphone without having signed up to any such 'service' and whilst writing or responding to texts and emails is utterly unacceptable. This must rank as the most intrusive, inappropriate and downright dodgy advertising ploy yet foisted on unsuspecting consumers.

Basically, it stinks to high heaven because of very natural suspicions that every keystroke made by users of the affected HTC handsets (including passwords and screen access PIN codes) are being logged and recorded somewhere. Surely people can't have forgotten the Carrier IQ deep packet inspection scandal yet, can they?