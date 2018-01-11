Carphone Warehouse cops £400,000 fine as cyber-security regs are beefed up

Lax cyber-security no longer tolerated in the UK

Companies told to improve their act... but how?

A cybersecurity expert reveals all

Data leakage used to be viewed as unfortunate and embarrassing rather than naughty. Companies often kept the details of breaches from the public and the authorities ‘understood’ that this might be for the best (no copycats, no weakening of public trust in the retail financial system).

But boy do times change. Placing customer and employee data ‘at risk’ is now, quite rightly, a crime of the first magnitude and right on cue in the UK one of the high street mobile service and phone retailers, Carphone Warehouse, has just been fined £400,000.

The case relates back to a cyber-attack in 2015 which resulted in compromised customer data including names, addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, marital status and, for more than 18,000 customers, historical payment card details. Carphone Warehouse employees weren’t spared either and their names, phone numbers, postcode, and car registration numbers were also accessed.

According to Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham, “a company as large, well-resourced, and established as Carphone Warehouse, should have been actively assessing its data security systems, and ensuring [that they] were robust and not vulnerable to such attacks.

“Carphone Warehouse should be at the top of its game when it comes to cyber-security, and it is concerning that the systemic failures we found related to rudimentary, commonplace measures.”