What consumers want. What they really, really want

A focus on improving existing technologies and much less hyping of new ones

Smoke and mirrors no substitute for stuff that works

What's better, 5G sometime or good 4G now?

VR and AR: Adrift somewhere between the peak of inflated expectations and the trough of disillusion​

A new study from Code Computerlove, the Manchester, UK-based digital product agency that does a lot of work with global brands and helps them to evolve their digital products, services and capabilities has released research which finds that many consumers would prefer digital companies to cut back on the relentless hype they pump out about new technologies and products that are the current flavour-of-the-month for corporate marketers and industry professionals and instead spend a lot more time on, and pay a lot more attention to, improving existing products and services.

The new research echoes other recent reports showing that subscribers, despite the industry hoo-hah, are not particularly convinced of the heavily promoted but as yet commercially unproven benefits of 5G and would much rather have 4G services that actually work properly, on demand, anywhere and as at any time, as advertised in earlier iterations of claims based on hot air, smoke and mirrors.

If ever an industry was characterised by the perpetual over-promising of "jam tomorrow" to be eaten on fresh crusty bread at a picnic on the broad sunlit uplands of a digital utopia it's telecoms and IT. All too often what used to be a manageable corporate cycle of anticipatory development of technologies, products and services that would meet known consumer demand is, these days, an increasingly hysterical struggle to stay ahead of the competition by jumping on any bandwagon that happens to be passing and hoping for the best. What was a virtual circle is becoming a vicious one with frenzied corporations, Orobouros-like, chewing at their own tails. And consumers are getting wise to it and tired of it.

The new work, "CX Technology Trends 2018: How do consumers really feel?" (CX stands for "customer experience", by the way) provides yet more evidence that consumers are rarely, if ever, as enthused and excited as industry professionals claim (or pretend) to be about new heavily-hyped new products and services.

Code Computerlove worked with OnePoll, the market research company that specialises in online quantitative research and polling and the research was centred on five key technology areas of technology that either already having or are being promoted as going to have marked influence on digital customer experience over the next couple of years. They are; mobile payments, voice assistants, chatbots, virtual reality and augmented reality.

To quantify the hype the five subjects are generating, Code Computerlove and OnePoll turned to Google News and totted-up the number of stories that were devoted to each topi over the course of 2017. Furthermore, in an effort to gauge global interest from both industry and consumer perspectives, the research also collected and collated average monthly worldwide Google search volumes for the key terms within each topic.