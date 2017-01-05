Rapid spread of cell site simulation is stimulation for US dissenters

Devices can eavesdrop on and track mobile calls in real-time

A powerful weapon in the battle against terrorism but...

A lack of regulation and oversight (judicial and otherwise) is a major cause of concern

Agencies buying StingRay equipment have to sign non-disclosure agreements

As the inauguration of he who will be President Donald J. Trump gets ever closer, civil liberties groups in the US are more than usually exercised about the unregulated Big Brother surveillance tactics now routinely employed by a variety of federal and state agencies. One technology that is causing particular concern is cell site simulation, of which the most common iteration is the StingRay. This is an easily portable piece of kit (about the size of a carry-on suitcase) that mimics the characteristics and a capabilities a mobile phone tower whilst actually eavesdropping on and tracking individual mobile voice and data calls in real time.

What is particularly worrying about the use of StingRay, which is manufactured by the Harris Corporation, is that law enforcement agencies the length and breadth of the US actually have to sign binding 'non-disclosure' agreements with the company when they buy the equipment in which they promise not to disclose that they use the technology even in cases where the defendants have been brought to trial entirely because of what was obtained via the use of StingRay itself.

Only last month a new report from the House Reform and Government Oversight Committee raised concerns about the growing unregulated use of these surveillance technologies, commenting, “Cell-site simulator use inside the United States raises far-reaching issues concerning the use, extent and legality of government surveillance authority."

It is peculiar story, not the least because the laws in many States require that enforcement agencies must obtain search warrants before the devices can be used - and then only for specific purposes and periods of time. However, in a swathe of cases across the nation the police and other organisations have refused to disclose information during court cases on the grounds that they have signed secrecy agreements with a private company.

The FBI requires the Harris Corporation and other manufacturers of similar cell site simulation devices to provide it with detailed notification of every sale made to whichever law enforcement agency. The FBI then contacts each organisation and compels them to sign a 'non-disclosure agreement' that prevents the police etc from telling the public that they have bought the devices. The FBI defends the use of the non-disclosure regime by arguing that any information about cell site simulation that might be revealed in a court of law during a trial could help provide the the means to circumvent the technology.

The influential American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), long a thorn in the side of overweening government agencies and high-handed state and municipal bodies says, "potentially unconstitutional government surveillance on this scale should not remain hidden from the public… and it certainly should not be concealed from judges."

Meanwhile, the Electronic Frontier Foundation, the international non-profit-making digital rights organisation headquartered in San Francisco, has called the devices “an unconstitutional, all-you-can-eat data buffet.”