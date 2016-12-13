Partizan politics hamstrings the US regulator in run-up to Trump inauguration

US Senate adjourns without confirming second term for Democrat FCC board member

Non-decision means US regulator likely to be paralysed for at least six months

Meanwhile, Carly Fiorina, ex-CEO of HP, touted as next Director of National Intelligence

Former enemies now the best of friends

Politics has always been a grubby business and 2016 will surely go down in history as one of the dirtiest years ever - with 2017 already shaping up to be even nastier. Here's just one straw of many blowing on the polluted wind. The US Senate has adjourned until the New Year without confirming the Democrat Jessica Rosenworcel for a second term as a member of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The deliberate non-decision will effectively force her out of office on December 31 and leaves the agency open to a period of party-political deadlock just as Republican president-elect Trump takes office.

Last week the Senate Minority Leader, Harry Reid, a Democrat from Nevada, complained that the Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, has been playing partizan politics by refusing to set aside the time for a vote to confirm Ms. Rosenworcel for a second term at the FCC.

Speaking from the floor of the House, Senator Read said, “I spoke with him [Mitch McConnel] yesterday on the telephone, again urging him to move her forward and he said to me, ‘We’ll do it next year". Next year, she’s out of a job. Her term expires at the end of this year. Her career will basically be over because of my accepting my counterpart’s word.”

With Rosenworcel's departure the FCC will have two Republican and two Democrat representatives on the FCC's five-member Board and the agency will be hamstrung for at least six months until the Senate, under the Trump administration, can confirm a Republican Commissioner and so gain the majority.

Thereafter the stage will be set for for the dismantling of regulations enacted by the regulator when it had a Democrat majority. Most at risk are net neutrality, privacy and ownership regulations. The FCC Chairman, Tom Wheeler, can stay in post until 2018 but whether he'll want to remains to be seen.