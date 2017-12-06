Conference lauds openness of Chinese Internet; during a year of unparalleled censorship

There is no censorship, only "management"

Head of China's Cyberspace Administration disappears, but news blacked-out

US companies advised not to "whine" about doing business with China

Apple CEO kow-tows; proud to work with Chinese companies

Irony of ironies: Much of the official emphasis at China's fourth annual World Internet Conference, held in Wuzhen, Zhejiang Province in the east of the People's Republic, was on the "openness" of the country's heavily policed Internet. However, it did not escape the notice of many overseas delegates that the conference took place at the end of a year of unparalleled increases in Internet control and censorship in China – although there was little public acknowledgement or debate about that in the Alice Through the Looking Glass world of the "Wuzhen Summit".

The World Internet Conference first took place in 2014 under the tutelage of Lu Wei, who, at that time was the man who wielded the iron rod of control over China's Internet by dint of his role as the head of the PRC's Cyberspace Administration. In 2015 he actually took the stage at the conference to deny that China imposes any censorship on its domestic Internet. He said, "It is a misuse of words if you say 'content censorship.' But no censorship does not mean there is no management." It was a piece of sophistry worthy of a Ming Dynasty mandarin never mind a communist party apparatchik in the 21st century.

But now Lu Wei is history. He got too big for his boots and was seen by senior Party officials as 'flashy'. Recently, he abruptly 'resigned' from his post as censor-in-chief and is being investigated for corruption and "severe disciplinary violations". Not that you would have known anything about that from the Chinese Internet. The story was censored. Meanwhile, his successor, Xu Lin, maintains a profile so low as to be all but invisible.

So, in reality, the World Internet Conference in China is pretty much akin to, but much less benign than, World Series baseball in America, where 'the world' consists only of US teams. The Wuzhen Summits are designed to give credibility to, and reflect, the reality of China's vision of a heavily controlled Internet, This is not a vision that prevails in many other parts of the world (with notable exceptions such as North Korea, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Cuba etc.) but the great and the good from western countries dutifully roll up each year and keep schtum about what's really happening because they want to make money from the Chinese market, and if that requires a kow-towing to the powers that be then so be it.