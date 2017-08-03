The convergence of open source, 5G and service providers
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/iPtx3gYS0GQ?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Chris Wright, CTO, Red Hat
The open source community, 5G standardisation and service providers are converging towards a singular goal. As Red Hat CTO Chris Wright explains, open source networking projects are now developing the core technologies necessarily for 5G, which has articulated the same requirements for an agile infrastructure capable of support multiple application types.
And while there is still a gap between open source developed technologies and formal standardisation for 5G, the solutions themselves are rapidly becoming mainstream within service provider environments.
Filmed at: OPNFV Summit, 2017, Beijing, China
