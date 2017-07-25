PoC: OPNFV Community Demo: Virtual Central Office

Central Office Virtualization is a hot topic for Telecommunication Providers. While CORD (Central Office Re-Architected as a Data center) has been demonstrated before, Telcos continue to be interested in building the virtualization architecture of Central Offices using OpenDaylight SDN controller. This presentation and POC explains the need for this reference architecture, explains the architecture details as discussed and agreed upon by several Telcos and vendors using open source hardware and software components including OpenDaylight SDN controller, Openstack, open source orchestration software.The POC shows Residential services model on the VCO architecture with onboarding of VNFs, subscribers and delivering content and services.

Featuring: Cumulus, Ericsson, F5, Inocybe, Lenovo, Mellanox, Nokia, Red Hat

Filmed at: OPNFV Summit, 2017, Beijing, China