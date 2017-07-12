Fullscreen User Comments
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LInkedIn Share on GooglePlus

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

No 5G without NFV

OPNFV Summit 2017-07-12T10:52:00 Join the discussion 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/-kWRKuM4LIQ?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Susan James, Head of Product Line NFV Infrastructure, Business Area Digital Services, Ericsson

The multitude of use cases behind 5G requires the flexibility that is enabled by NFV and by extension, the open source community. According to Ericsson’s Susan James, NFV is now a prerequisite for having the kind of network that you need to be able to address the IoT workload for 5G. Furthermore, the time is now for operators to formulate their strategies to transition their core network in preparation for 5G in 2020.

Filmed at: OPNFV Summit, 2017, Beijing, China

View Part 1

Share

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Google+

Join The Discussion

Related Stories

The importance of operations and scale for mass NFV deployments

2017-07-12T10:48:00

x By using this website you are consenting to the use of cookies. More information is available in our cookie policy. OK