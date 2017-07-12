No 5G without NFV

The multitude of use cases behind 5G requires the flexibility that is enabled by NFV and by extension, the open source community. According to Ericsson’s Susan James, NFV is now a prerequisite for having the kind of network that you need to be able to address the IoT workload for 5G. Furthermore, the time is now for operators to formulate their strategies to transition their core network in preparation for 5G in 2020.

Filmed at: OPNFV Summit, 2017, Beijing, China

