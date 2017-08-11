Fullscreen User Comments
Intel's goals for open source - governance, acceleration and commercialisation

OPNFV Summit 2017-08-11 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/v3Ld7kZaLQs?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

John Healy, Vice President, Data Center Group, General Manager, Data Centre Networks Solutions Group, Intel Corporation

Intel is an active contributor to multiple open source projects, but there are unifying goals and strategies for the company's engagement with the open source community. According to Intel's John Healy, the company's involvement with open source is to first ensure a democratic environment to foster ideas, technical contributions to accelerate development, and market driven to ensure technologies and solutions reach commercialisation - to ensure the loop is closed.

Filmed at: OPNFV Summit, 2017, Beijing, China

