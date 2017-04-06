Second look: Shuttleworth, Ubuntu, OpenStack and the private cloud bubble

Much of the motivation for many of the people here [at the OpenStack Summit] was to create a private cloud framework where they could sell their legacy goods, Mark Shuttleworth tells Martyn Warwick. “That bubble is now bursting,” he claims. “We’ve seen a number of retractions from the OpenStack market for whom that strategy didn’t work - it was never going to work but there was a sort of bubble around OpenStack. The smart ones are now coming to the market with genuinely cloud native solutions.” The NFV process is a move towards cloudification, he says. That’s about understanding what the best practices are for software operation and it leads us to a different strategy to ensure reliability.

FILMED AT: OpenStack Summit 2016, Barcelona, Spain