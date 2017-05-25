The key criteria OpenStack must meet to enable the path to Cloud Native for CSPs
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/iH9NZecGnzY?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Randy Levensalor, Lead Architect, CableLabs
Randy Levensalor says that there are two key criteria that OpenStack must meet if it is to enable the route to Cloud Native for CSPs. The first is to reduce the complexity of the management stack so that it can be transferred to head-ends and, eventually, on to CPE. The second is to get more efficiency into the scheduling processes to optimise network throughput.
Filmed at: OpenStack Summit, Boston, 2017
