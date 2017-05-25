Fullscreen User Comments
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LInkedIn Share on GooglePlus

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

The key criteria OpenStack must meet to enable the path to Cloud Native for CSPs

By Martyn Warwick
OpenStack Summit 2017-05-25T11:06:00 Join the discussion 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/iH9NZecGnzY?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Randy Levensalor, Lead Architect, CableLabs

Randy Levensalor says that there are two key criteria that OpenStack must meet if it is to enable the route to Cloud Native for CSPs. The first is to reduce the complexity of the management stack so that it can be transferred to head-ends and, eventually, on to CPE. The second is to get more efficiency into the scheduling processes to optimise network throughput.

Filmed at: OpenStack Summit, Boston, 2017

Share

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Google+

Join The Discussion

x By using this website you are consenting to the use of cookies. More information is available in our cookie policy. OK