Second Look: Living with OpenStack in a NFV environment

“When we demonstrate our OpenStack build on VMware, telco people are usually surprised that we have all the resilience of a VMware topology together with the flexibility and functionality of OpenStack,” Vanessa tells Martyn Warwick. OpenStack Summit, she says, was the first time the telco NFV team from VMware has had a real live presence and it brought four demos along to help make the point. These illustrate how to deploy and use telco grade OpenStack in a real production environment while maintaining crucial non-stop operation; how simple OpenStack is to install; how simple it is to deploy a workload such a virtual IMS core; how OpenStack can be upgraded while it’s running with a telco workload. Finally, how simple it is to monitor and manage, again while maintaining that crucial a non-stop network operation.

FILMED AT: OpenStack Summit 2016, Barcelona, Spain