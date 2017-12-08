Fullscreen User Comments
Going above and beyond OpenStack for Telcos

By Tony Chan
OpenStack Summit 2017-12-08T09:49:00 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ezEf06w8zFE?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Gabriele Di Piazza, VP Products & Solutions, VMware

VMware has launched a new solution that takes the core capabilities of OpenStack and makes it fit for purpose for communication service provider  environments. According to VMware VP for solutions and products, Gabriele DiPiazza, VMware VP Telco NFV  Solutions, the latest VMware Integrated OpenStack Carrier Edition is tailored for telco, featuring optimisations for network applications, dynamic scalability and day 2 operations. The solution is an important tool for telcos now managing the significant transition from PoC to production, especially with the emergence of 5G on the horizon, DiPiazza added.

Filmed at: The OpenStack Summit 2017, Sydney, Australia

