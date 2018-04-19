Fullscreen User Comments
NetDev to the rescue of microservices

 

Lumina Networks is introducing the concept of NetDev, professional engineers that can go in and assist customers in the virtualisation space.

Open source crucial to Orange as it prepares for ONAP deployment

By Guy Daniels @guydaniels
Open Source 2018-04-19T14:24:00 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/VnLQR6jtUC0?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Jehanne Savi, Executive Leader, All-IP & On-Demand Networks Programs, Orange

Orange has long played a key part in the testing and adoption of ONAP, dating back to when its ECOMP predecessor was created by AT&T as a platform for managing a software-defined network. The move to open source and its development as the ONAP project has made the platform a key component of the new telco open networking movement. But why should other telcos look to ONAP as they embark on their network transformation strategies, and how does it help enable the automated network that will lead to new business opportunities?

Filmed at:  Open Networking Summit, North America, Los Angeles, California

