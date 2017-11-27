Fullscreen User Comments
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LInkedIn Share on GooglePlus

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Innovation fuels open source, but focus gets it to the finish line

 

Open source is about finding the balance between innovation and value creation, says Red Hat CTO Chris Wright.

OPNFV Summit, 2017, Beijing, China


View more videos from OPNFV Summit 2017

OpenStack Summit, Boston, 2017


View more videos from OpenStack Summit 2017

Articles


Open Source Search —

Linux Foundation publishes Amsterdam, the first code release for ONAP

By Guy Daniels @guydaniels
Open Source 2017-11-27T15:12:00 Join the discussion 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/w2p7LDpIewM?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Arpit Joshipura, GM of Networking & Orchestration, The Linux Foundation

The Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP) has announced the availability of its first platform release, called Amsterdam, which delivers a unified architecture for end-to-end, closed-loop network automation. The open source code is hosted by the Linux Foundation, which views Amsterdam as the first step toward the realisation of a globally-shared architecture and implementation for network automation, based on open source and open standards. The Amsterdam release includes code from OpenECOMP and Open-O to provide design-time and run-time environments within a single, policy-driven service orchestration platform. 55 percent of the world’s mobile subscribers are supported by ONAP members.

Filmed at: MEF 17, Orlando, November 2017

Share

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Google+

Join The Discussion

x By using this website you are consenting to the use of cookies. More information is available in our cookie policy. OK