Linux Foundation publishes Amsterdam, the first code release for ONAP
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/w2p7LDpIewM?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Arpit Joshipura, GM of Networking & Orchestration, The Linux Foundation
The Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP) has announced the availability of its first platform release, called Amsterdam, which delivers a unified architecture for end-to-end, closed-loop network automation. The open source code is hosted by the Linux Foundation, which views Amsterdam as the first step toward the realisation of a globally-shared architecture and implementation for network automation, based on open source and open standards. The Amsterdam release includes code from OpenECOMP and Open-O to provide design-time and run-time environments within a single, policy-driven service orchestration platform. 55 percent of the world’s mobile subscribers are supported by ONAP members.
Filmed at: MEF 17, Orlando, November 2017
